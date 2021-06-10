EDUCare (EKT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.44 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $2.44 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.