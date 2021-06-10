Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $27,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Edward Smolyansky sold 2,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $14,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Edward Smolyansky sold 2,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $14,025.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.96. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.89.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.