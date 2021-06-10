Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $7.17 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.81 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

