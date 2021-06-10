eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

