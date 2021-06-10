Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $8,420.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00464797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,745,484 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

