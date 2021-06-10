Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $417,965.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESTC traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 612,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,498. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

