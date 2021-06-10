Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells $25,622.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,498. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

