Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $81.80 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $81.80 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00011606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008711 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,175,925 coins and its circulating supply is 19,286,546 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.