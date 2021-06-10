Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Hits $281,436.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $149.87 million and approximately $281,436.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,871,215,647 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

