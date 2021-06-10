Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.36. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 14,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

