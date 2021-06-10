Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO Purchases $24,030.00 in Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 47,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

