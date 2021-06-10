Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ESI stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

