Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,365.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE ELVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
