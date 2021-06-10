Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,365.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

