Elitium Price Hits $3.45 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $103.82 million and $511,862.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00009382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

