Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Trading Up 2.4%

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 110,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 177,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Elixinol Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.