Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Ellaism has a market cap of $102,890.54 and $53.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,752,658 coins and its circulating supply is 45,701,326 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

