Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 381,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

