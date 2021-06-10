Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

