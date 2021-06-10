Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $255,245,000 after buying an additional 941,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $167.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.