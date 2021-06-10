Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 837 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.