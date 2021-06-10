Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $2.25 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

