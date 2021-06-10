Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $2.25 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.