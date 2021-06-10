Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 158,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 212,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87.

About Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.