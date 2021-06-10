ELYSIA Market Capitalization Achieves $17.84 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $839,433.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,875,319,367 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

