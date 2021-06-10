Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

