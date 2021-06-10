Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19.

