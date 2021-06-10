Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.21

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.21 and last traded at C$42.16, with a volume of 93126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.