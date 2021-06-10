Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472,732 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

ENB stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

