Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 448,711 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,800 shares of company stock worth $20,450,900 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

