ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.20 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.20 ($15.53) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.31 ($13.31).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.44 ($12.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.69. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

