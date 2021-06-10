Enigma (ENG) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.91 million and $3.09 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.01239971 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

