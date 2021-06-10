Enlightenment Research LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,427.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,301.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

