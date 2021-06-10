Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 21,100 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. General Motors makes up 1.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,588,228 shares of company stock worth $92,482,767. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 195,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,623,209. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

