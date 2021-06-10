Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 278,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,405,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
