Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 278,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,405,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

