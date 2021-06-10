EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.20

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 42221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

