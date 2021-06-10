Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

ESI traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,022. The firm has a market cap of C$315.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

