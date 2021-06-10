Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

GMVHF stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

