Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $537.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.40 million to $538.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

