Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $321,840.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.66. 719,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,954,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

