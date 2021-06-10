Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,638 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 55,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

