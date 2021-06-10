Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.55. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 28,896 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.