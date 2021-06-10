Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,226 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

