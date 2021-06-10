Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.