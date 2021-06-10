Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of i3 Verticals worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

