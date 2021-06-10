Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $387,130. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $26.45 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

