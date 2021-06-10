Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,206 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

