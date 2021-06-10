Enzyme Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $179.47 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.11 or 0.00273266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.