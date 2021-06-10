EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 309.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 858.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.