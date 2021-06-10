Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

