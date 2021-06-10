EOS Force 24 Hour Volume Hits $238,993.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $238,993.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

